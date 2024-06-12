97°F
First set of players announced for 2024 Battle for Vegas

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel slaps hands with former Golden Knight Reilly Smith after he scored during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2024 - 10:24 am
 

The first set of players who will compete in the 2024 Battle for Vegas — the annual charity softball game between the Golden Knights and Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark — were announced Wednesday.

Joining team captain Jack Eichel, who is replacing founder Reilly Smith, on the Knights side are teammates Zach Whitecloud, Keegan Kolesar, Nic Hague, Logan Thompson and Alec Martinez. Ryan Reaves, who played for the club from 2018 to 2021, will also take part.

The Raiders’ team captain for the July 13 event will be punter AJ Cole. More players will be announced at a later date.

The game and home run derby will also feature three Oakland Athletics alumni as special guests: Jose Canseco, Terrence Long and Ozzie Canseco.

Tickets for the event start at $35. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the home run derby taking place at 7 p.m. and the first pitch being thrown at 8 p.m. There will be fireworks afterwards.

The event says it has raised $850,000 for nonprofits since its inception in 2019. Proceeds from this year’s game will go to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, which will spread them out to Best Buddies Nevada and other local charities to be named later.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

