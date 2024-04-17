72°F
Fleury could face Knights again, extends Hall of Fame career

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after the Golden Knights scored a goal during the ...
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after the Golden Knights scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2024 - 9:34 am
 

Marc-Andre Fleury may not have played his final game at T-Mobile Arena after all.

Fleury signed a one-year contract extension worth $2.5 million with the Minnesota Wild, the team announced Wednesday. That means the 39-year-old’s Hall of Fame career will continue for at least another season.

Fleury has the second-most wins in NHL history among goaltenders with 561, behind only Martin Brodeur’s 691. He was in net for Friday’s 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Minnesota is Fleury’s fourth team. He was drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003 and won three Stanley Cups with the organization before being taken by the Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.

Fleury won over fans in Las Vegas right away. He led the Knights’ magical inaugural season run to the Stanley Cup Final and won the 2021 Vezina Trophy.

Fleury was traded to Chicago during the 2021 offseason and was moved again to Minnesota months later at the trade deadline. He started the Wild’s loss to the Knights on Friday but received appreciative “Fleury” chants from fans nonetheless. Fleury is expected to start Minnesota’s season finale against Seattle on Thursday.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

