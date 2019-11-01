68°F
Fleury Friday: Marc-Andre leads the league in wins — HIGHLIGHTS

November 1, 2019 - 2:16 pm
 

Last night may not have been Marc-Andre Fleury’s night, but today is certainly his day — it’s Fleury Friday!

Despite giving up 5 goals in the Golden Knights’ OT loss to the Canadiens last night, our No. 1 goaltender still leads the league in wins with 8.

He also sports a .920 save percentage after giving up only 31 goals on 389 shots this season.

Take a look at some of Fleury’s best moves in the video above.

