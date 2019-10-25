57°F
Golden Knights

Fleury Friday: Marc-Andre’s best saves of the season so far — HIGHLIGHTS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Marc-Andre Fleury has begun his 16th NHL season on a roll.

The Golden Knights goaltender led the NHL with seven wins entering Thursday while sporting an impressive .937 save percentage and 2.04 goals-against average. He also had a 8.65 goals saved above average, tops in the league.

The Knights are 7-2 when he starts and 0-2 when he doesn’t. His value to the team keeps showing up start after start.

