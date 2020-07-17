Fleury, Golden Knights begin day 4 of training camp — LIVE BLOG
Follow the Golden Knights’ training camp with our live blog from City National Arena.
Hockey is officially back.
The NHL has begun Phase Three in its plan to return to play and Golden Knights players have reported to City National Arena for training camp.
Fans are not allowed to attend team skates, but you can follow along with all the action of day four with our live blog featuring content from our reporters on scene.
Knights are running their breakout patterns again.
About every DeBoer breakout drill results in a D touching the puck high in the D zone or in the neutral zone. That should make it easy for guys like Theodore, Schmidt to have transition opportunities. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/7uXSK1jQHf
— Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) July 17, 2020
Much larger session than normal today to start things off.
The 23 NHL guys plus Krebs, Quinney, Hague and Coghlan. (So no Brown, Duke, Bischoff, Schuldt or Dansk). #VegasBorn
— Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) July 17, 2020
New linemates for Peyton Krebs today.
He’s on a three-center line with Tomas Nosek and Gage Quinney. #VegasBorn
— Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) July 17, 2020
Look who’s here #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/yybEteKxps
— Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) July 17, 2020
Happy Friday! Another day of @GoldenKnights training camp about to begin. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/abvPR4fGUE
— Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) July 17, 2020