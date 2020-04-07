60°F
Golden Knights

Fleury’s flying save named 1 of NHL season’s greatest moments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2020 - 10:12 am
 
Updated April 7, 2020 - 10:21 am

Marc-Andre Fleury’s leaping save against the Toronto Maple Leafs was named one of “The Greatest Moments of the NHL Season … So Far” on Tuesday.

The NHL is counting down the top 64 moments of the year in a March Madness-style bracket. Fleury’s save — which preserved the Knights’ late lead against the Leafs on Nov. 29 — is facing Chicago Blackhawks rookie Dominik Kubalik’s 30th goal in the first round.

Fleury’s stop on Nic Petan was dubbed the “save of the century” by his agent Allan Walsh and was one of his best in a Knights sweater. It was also impactful, as the Leafs’ 4-2 loss caused them to fire coach Mike Babcock the following day.

Kubalik, 24, led all NHL rookies in goals (30) and points (46). He will likely get consideration for the Calder Trophy for top rookie whenever the season ends.

Fans can vote for which play they would like to see advance on the NHL’s twitter page.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

