Fleury’s flying save named 1 of NHL season’s greatest moments

Marc-Andre Fleury’s leaping save against the Toronto Maple Leafs made “The Greatest Moments of the NHL Season … So Far” bracket.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a diving save in the third period during an NHL hockey game with against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Marc-Andre Fleury’s leaping save against the Toronto Maple Leafs was named one of “The Greatest Moments of the NHL Season … So Far” on Tuesday.

The NHL is counting down the top 64 moments of the year in a March Madness-style bracket. Fleury’s save — which preserved the Knights’ late lead against the Leafs on Nov. 29 — is facing Chicago Blackhawks rookie Dominik Kubalik’s 30th goal in the first round.

Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside 31 shots, including this highlight-reel save, to become the seventh goaltender in NHL history to win 450 games. #NHLStats https://t.co/0HEsCof6iU pic.twitter.com/aRuiwpCrMO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 20, 2019

Fleury’s stop on Nic Petan was dubbed the “save of the century” by his agent Allan Walsh and was one of his best in a Knights sweater. It was also impactful, as the Leafs’ 4-2 loss caused them to fire coach Mike Babcock the following day.

Kubalik, 24, led all NHL rookies in goals (30) and points (46). He will likely get consideration for the Calder Trophy for top rookie whenever the season ends.

*𝘵𝘢𝘱𝘴 𝘮𝘪𝘤* Attention National Hockey Media Outlets: This is rookie Dominik Kubalik's 30th(!) goal of the season.#TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/nMyyAG9f9j — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 1, 2020

Fans can vote for which play they would like to see advance on the NHL’s twitter page.

The @StLouisBlues raising their first Stanley Cup banner advances! Which are you taking today: Marc-Andre Fleury's unreal save or rookie Dominik Kubalik's 30th goal of the season? 🤔 VOTE ⬇️ — NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2020

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.