Fleury’s ‘Superman Save’ in 2nd round of NHL greatest moments vote

Marc-Andre Fleury’s “Superman Save” faces Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl becoming the first player to 100 points this season in the NHL’s “Greatest Moments of the Season … So Far” bracket.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a diving save in the third period during their NHL hockey game with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Marc-Andre Fleury will feature prominently in the NHL’s “Greatest Moment of the Season … So Far” bracket over the next few days.

The Golden Knights goaltender had two moments advance to the second round of the tournament, the first of which is part of Wednesday’s online vote.

Fleury’s “Superman Save” against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 19 takes on Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl becoming the first player to 100 points this season.

The Sedin brothers advance! ✔️ Tough choice today. 😤 Who ya got, Marc-Andre Fleury making an unreal save or Leon Draisaitl becoming the first player to 100 points this season? VOTE ⬇️ — NHL (@NHL) May 6, 2020

Fleury received 53 percent of the votes to defeat Chicago rookie Dominik Kubalik’s 30th goal in the first round.

Fans can vote at the NHL’s Twitter account and Instagram story until 7 a.m. Pacific time Thursday.

Fleury reaching fifth on the all-time victory list also advanced to the second round and could be on a collision course for a Fleury vs. Fleury battle in the round of eight.

Stay tuned.

