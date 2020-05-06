86°F
Golden Knights

Fleury’s ‘Superman Save’ in 2nd round of NHL greatest moments vote

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2020 - 10:08 am
 

Marc-Andre Fleury will feature prominently in the NHL’s “Greatest Moment of the Season … So Far” bracket over the next few days.

The Golden Knights goaltender had two moments advance to the second round of the tournament, the first of which is part of Wednesday’s online vote.

Fleury’s “Superman Save” against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 19 takes on Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl becoming the first player to 100 points this season.

Fleury received 53 percent of the votes to defeat Chicago rookie Dominik Kubalik’s 30th goal in the first round.

Fans can vote at the NHL’s Twitter account and Instagram story until 7 a.m. Pacific time Thursday.

Fleury reaching fifth on the all-time victory list also advanced to the second round and could be on a collision course for a Fleury vs. Fleury battle in the round of eight.

Stay tuned.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

