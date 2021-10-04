Flyers coach responds to Robin Lehner’s accusation he mistreats players

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault defended himself Monday after Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner said on Twitter he should be fired.

Lehner called Vigneault as a “dinosaur” who treated people like “robots” on Saturday and claimed he had proof the veteran coach should be dismissed.

“I don’t know the young man,” Vigneault said. “I consider myself experienced. Dinosaur? You could say with experience you become a dinosaur maybe. But I do know I’ve been coaching a few years, and I am tough. I am demanding. But I care about my players. I wanted their best.

“Through the years probably there’s some guys that have liked me and some other guys maybe a little bit less. But I’ve done it with the best intention, with respect. Like I said, I don’t know the young man that said that.”

Vigneault, 60, has coached 18 seasons in the NHL with the Flyers, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens. He won the Jack Adams Award as the coach of the year in 2007 and led two franchises to the Stanley Cup Final.

Lehner hasn’t played for Vigneault during his 11-year career. In the past, Lehner has been critical of Vigneault’s role in the development of Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.

As part of a series of tweets Lehner sent from his verified account Saturday, he also accused teams of giving players prescription pills to reduce anxiety or help sleep on the road. Lehner said that the Knights were not one of the teams he was referencing.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the NHL intends to interview Lehner regarding his claims.

In a statement Sunday responding to Lehner’s tweets about the Flyers, Philadelphia general manager Chuck Fletcher denied players received improper health care.

Lehner clarified to ESPN on Monday that he wasn’t accusing Vigneault of distributing prescription drugs to players. Rather, he believes the coach’s treatment of players is unacceptable.

“As far as the other thing with me pushing pills, I don’t need another income,” Vigneault said. “I have no idea where that comes from. I don’t know what else to say. I have no idea.”

