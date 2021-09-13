83°F
Golden Knights

Former Golden Knights rinkside reporter gets new job

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2021 - 7:30 am
 
Former Golden Knights rinkside reporter Stormy Buonantony at City National Arena on Monday, Dec ...
Former Golden Knights rinkside reporter Stormy Buonantony at City National Arena on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Former Golden Knights rinkside reporter Stormy Buonantony has a new gig.

Buonantony, a Las Vegas native who spent two years with the Knights, will join the sports betting broadcast network VSiN full-time. She will host the network’s flagship afternoon drive show weekdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“I’m so excited to expand my role and join the incredibly talented and knowledgeable team at VSiN full time,” Buonantony said in a statement. “I’ve always joked that I grew up in a household where it didn’t matter who won or lost the game but rather by how many points they won or lost. This represents a special opportunity for me to combine my personal and professional backgrounds in my hometown of Las Vegas on a network committed to providing the best sports betting analysis out there.”

Buonantony is one of two members of the Knights broadcast team that won’t return next season. Studio analyst Mike McKenna also is not coming back. The Knights have not announced any replacements.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

