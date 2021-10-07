Former Golden Knights star injured in preseason game

New York Rangers forward Ryan Reaves was helped off the ice after suffering an apparent left leg injury during a preseason game against the Devils on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

New York Rangers' Ryan Reaves is helped off the ice during the first period of the team's NHL preseason hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Rangers' Sammy Blais (91) and a trainer help Ryan Reaves off the ice after he was injured during the first period of the team's NHL preseason hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Rangers forward Ryan Reaves was helped off the ice after suffering an apparent left leg injury during a preseason game against the Devils on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The leg of the popular former Golden Knights winger bent awkwardly as he got tangled up with Devils defenseman PK Subban midway through the first period.

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said after the game he didn’t think the injury was serious. He designated Reaves as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Reaves, 34, was traded to the Rangers in July for a third-round draft pick. He was acquired by the Knights late in the inaugural season to bolster the lineup ahead of the playoffs and then spent the next three full seasons with the team, quickly endearing himself to the fans with his physical play and affable personality.

Gallant, who also coached Reaves with the Knights, said he didn’t think Subban’s hit was particularly dirty.

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad wasn’t as diplomatic.

“I don’t know if (Subban) had the fullest intent of doing that and hurting him. Still, it’s not the best play he’s made,” he said. “I can’t speak for what his thought process was going into that corner, but it wasn’t pretty.”

The Rangers won the game, 6-2.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.