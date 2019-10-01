Former Golden Knights TV host lands new job in Chicago

Nick Gismondi will serve as the rinkside reporter for Chicago Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago among other duties on the broadcast.

Alyson Lozoff, the rinkside reporter for the Vegas Golden Knights, center, speaks to fellow hosts Brad May, left, and Nick Gismondi, right, for the pre-game broadcast for AT&T SportsNet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Former Golden Knights pre- and post-game host Nick Gismondi has landed a new job.

Gismondi will serve as the rinkside reporter for Chicago Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago among other duties on the network, the Review-Journal has learned.

“I’m thrilled,” said Gismondi, who worked on the Golden Knights broadcasts on AT&T SportsNet last season. “To be able to get together with a first-class organization that’s an original six team in an iconic city that loves their hockey and loves their team is something real special for me. I grew up as a hockey fan.

”I grew up playing the game. I grew up being around it and coaching it and being involved with it on so many levels that there’s always a special place in your heart for an original six. Not only are the Chicago Blackhawks one of the best organizations in hockey, they’re easily one of the best sports franchises in the world.”

Gismondi worked on Knights’ broadcasts sporadically during the inaugural season before taking on a full-time role last season.

His contract wasn’t renewed for this season, along with studio analyst Brad May and rinkside reporter Alyson Lozoff, after the team decided to assume control of the broadcast.

“I can’t say enough good things about my time in Vegas,” Gismondi said by phone from Chicago. “There’s no question how much I love that community and how much I loved being a part of it and getting to talk to those fans. I was swept away by how me and (Brad May) were received.

”For me, it will always hold a special place in my heart. The way that fan base wrapped their arms around everything Golden Knights was something special. I think that’s the one thing I’ll look most fondly upon as I move forward and I truly look forward to the opportunity to build that same type of relationship with the fans in Chicago.”

The new job reunites Gismondi with Blackhawks analyst Eddie Olczyk, whom he once worked with on Sioux City Musketeers broadcasts in the USHL.

“He is a dear friend of mine and has been for a long time,” Gismondi said. “It’s always fun to work with friends and it’s been a long time since we’ve been on the air together. His family is very near and dear to me and he’s obviously very near and dear to me. This opportunity to be back on the air with him at the NHL level with this organization, I’m still not quite sure it’s real.”

Gismondi, who grew up outside Detroit, is particularly excited to work with hockey Hall of Fame play-by-play voice Pat Foley.

“It’s a pinch-me moment for me,” Gismondi said. “He’s been with this organization for a long time and he’s got one of the greatest calls ever. To get the opportunity to work with him on a nightly basis is extraordinary.”

Gismondi, who will debut on the broadcast for the home opener on Oct. 10 after the team opens the season in Prague, credited the Blackhawks organization for giving him such a warm welcome in his new home.

“From the players to the communication department to everybody on the business and hockey side, I’ve been blown away by the way I’ve been treated,” he said. “Especially by John McDonough, the president and CEO of the team, who has been amazing. Jay Blunk, Al MacIsaac and Stan Bowman have just been incredibly welcoming and first class. The communications team has just been over the top. I can’t thank them all enough.”

He also cited the NBC Sports Chicago team as helping ease the transition to the new job.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.