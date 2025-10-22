Former Knights president resigns after 9 years with organization

Former Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz, who transitioned to a new role with the organization in June, has resigned, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Former Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz at an event unveiling a Golden Knights mural on the side of Casa Don Juan in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @rookie__rae

Former Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz has resigned from the organization, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Bubolz was hired in October 2016 after spending 13 years with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. He also spent time as the vice president of sales for the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Knights named John Penhollow their new president in June, with Bubolz becoming the team’s chief civic affairs and government relations officer.

“Kerry Bubolz had a tremendous impact on the Vegas Golden Knights organization since he joined the club back in 2016. He was instrumental in the launch and buildout of the business,” owner Bill Foley said in a statement. “Under his leadership, we delivered terrific results across ticketing, sponsorship and fan experience while setting and raising the bar for in-game entertainment. We are grateful for all his contributions and wish him well in his future pursuits.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.