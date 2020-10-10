Free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo to visit Golden Knights

One of the top free agents this offseason is visiting the Golden Knights.

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo plays against the Nashville Predators in the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Nashville, Tenn. The NHL is embarking on a free agent period like never before in hockey history. Defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Torey Krug and winger Taylor Hall headline a talented free agent class. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture (39) battles for the puck against St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo (27) in the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals in San Jose, Calif., on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) skates past St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) during the first period of their NHL game in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left rear, Alexander Steen, left, and Jaden Schwartz, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is visiting the Golden Knights on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Pietrangelo, considered the top prize of this year’s free agent class, is a two-time All-Star and one of the best blue liners in the NHL. The 30-year-old was the St. Louis Blues’ captain when they won the Stanley Cup in 2019, and he finished fourth in the Norris Trophy voting last season.

Pietrangelo is likely shopping for a new home after the Blues signed free agent defenseman Torey Krug to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract Friday. He would immediately become the best two-way defenseman in the Knights’ history. He would also give the team an extra right shot on the blue line.

The Knights top-two right defensemen last season, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore, are left-hand shots.

Pietrangelo had 52 points in 70 games last season. For his career, he has 450 points in 758 NHL games.

Pietrangelo’s agent, Mark Guy, did not respond to a request for comment.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.