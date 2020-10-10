Free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo to visit Golden Knights
One of the top free agents this offseason is visiting the Golden Knights.
Free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is visiting the Golden Knights on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
Pietrangelo, considered the top prize of this year’s free agent class, is a two-time All-Star and one of the best blue liners in the NHL. The 30-year-old was the St. Louis Blues’ captain when they won the Stanley Cup in 2019, and he finished fourth in the Norris Trophy voting last season.
Pietrangelo is likely shopping for a new home after the Blues signed free agent defenseman Torey Krug to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract Friday. He would immediately become the best two-way defenseman in the Knights’ history. He would also give the team an extra right shot on the blue line.
The Knights top-two right defensemen last season, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore, are left-hand shots.
Pietrangelo had 52 points in 70 games last season. For his career, he has 450 points in 758 NHL games.
Pietrangelo’s agent, Mark Guy, did not respond to a request for comment.
