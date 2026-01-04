‘Frustrated’ Knights believe they can overcome self-inflicted errors

The Golden Knights have given up more than four goals per game the past seven games, and most of them have been because of the same issues.

What’s happened to the Golden Knights over the past couple of weeks has been, putting it mildly, uncharacteristic.

The Knights have lost seven of their last eight games because the goals against have piled up with no response to stop the onslaught.

Take out a 2-1 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 17, and the Knights have given up 30 goals the last seven games. They gave up four for the fourth straight game Friday in a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Three of those goals came off poor puck management.

“We gave them three, so it is a source of concern for me, and I hope it is for those guys,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said.

The kinds of goals

Cassidy has repeatedly preached about puck management and giveaways. This latest stretch hasn’t been an exception. If the Knights are going to snap their four-game losing streak Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks, it starts with them.

Eight of the 30 goals given up have directly resulted off turnovers.

Nine have been a result of failing to break out of their own zone.

Five have come by way of defensive breakdowns.

Only four have come on the power play against the 13th-best penalty killing unit.

Two have come off deflections off sticks or another player, and two more have come on shots from the point.

St. Louis’ winning goal from captain Brayden Schenn was an example of the puck management Cassidy has preached.

Defenseman Noah Hanifin tried to get the puck deep into the offensive zone. All three forwards were in the offensive zone ready on the forecheck.

But Hanifin couldn’t get it off his stick to spring a two-on-one. The puck kicked off Schenn’s skate and in with 1:33 to go.

“We could’ve handled the puck better on the last goal,” Cassidy said. “Good decisions with the puck at crucial times is part of it.”

Being certain

Cassidy added he wouldn’t call it being conservative, but he wants the Knights to be more solidified in their decision making.

“You’ve got to be more sure if you’re going to put some risk into your game,” Cassidy said. “Simply because it seems like every time something happens that’s bad, it’s more to our team than the other team right now, so let’s try to control the variables better with our decisions with the puck.”

Defenseman Kaedan Korczak said Friday that the Knights have been “finding ways to lose” and simple mistakes are the leading cause.

Center Brett Howden said the Knights are relying on “sticking together” and helping each other out of this rut.

“I think just moving forward here, doing everything it takes to win,” Howden said. “Just all the little plays. It’s little things in games where we’re not having to force a play and do what’s right for the team. We had a good day today and a good meeting, and feeling good going into tomorrow.”

The Knights are tied with the Washington Capitals for the third-most goals allowed (4.29) since Dec. 20.

If fans are looking for a silver lining, they’re not the only playoff team — Carolina, Washington and Anaheim, too — struggling defensively.

“I’d be lying to you if I said all of us weren’t frustrated with the results,” defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. “We’re a team and an organization that’s committed to being consistent in terms of winning and playing well. When you’re not doing that, it can weigh on the group.

“Part of that is sticking with our culture and what we do here, and eventually, things will turn around.”

