Golden Knights

Full schedule for Golden Knights-Oilers series released

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2023 - 1:51 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio (22) works for the puck between Edmonton Oilers' Vincent D ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio (22) works for the puck between Edmonton Oilers' Vincent Desharnais (73) and Kailer Yamamoto during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The schedule for the Golden Knights’ second-round series with the Edmonton Oilers is set.

The two teams will meet in the playoffs for the first time when Game 1 begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights have home-ice advantage, so they’ll host Games 1, 2, 5 and 7. The Oilers will host Games 3, 4 and 6 at Rogers Place.

The games will be aired on ESPN and TNT.

The winner will play the winner of the Dallas-Seattle series in the Western Conference Final.

Here is the full schedule:

Game 1 — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, T-Mobile Arena (ESPN)

Game 2 — 4 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT)

Game 3 — 5:30 p.m. Monday, Rogers Place (ESPN)

Game 4 — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Rogers Place (ESPN)

Game 5* — TBD Friday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT)

Game 6* — TBD Sunday, Rogers Place (TBA)

Game 7* — TBD Tuesday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT)

*If necessary

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

