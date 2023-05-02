Full schedule for Golden Knights-Oilers series released
The schedule for the Golden Knights’ second-round series with the Edmonton Oilers was released by the NHL on Tuesday. TV info was also included.
The two teams will meet in the playoffs for the first time when Game 1 begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights have home-ice advantage, so they’ll host Games 1, 2, 5 and 7. The Oilers will host Games 3, 4 and 6 at Rogers Place.
The games will be aired on ESPN and TNT.
The winner will play the winner of the Dallas-Seattle series in the Western Conference Final.
Here is the full schedule:
Game 1 — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, T-Mobile Arena (ESPN)
Game 2 — 4 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT)
Game 3 — 5:30 p.m. Monday, Rogers Place (ESPN)
Game 4 — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Rogers Place (ESPN)
Game 5* — TBD Friday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT)
Game 6* — TBD Sunday, Rogers Place (TBA)
Game 7* — TBD Tuesday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT)
*If necessary
