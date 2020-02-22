53°F
Gage Quinney to make debut, will be 1st Nevada-born NHL player

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2020 - 12:25 pm
 

Forward Gage Quinney will make his NHL debut Saturday when the Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena.

Quinney will be the first player born in Nevada to appear in an NHL game. His father, Ken, played for the Las Vegas Thunder of the International Hockey League in the 1990s.

Pittsburgh forward Jason Zucker was raised in Las Vegas but born in Newport Beach, California.

Quinney has 14 goals and 32 points in 42 games for the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

“It doesn’t really resonate in my mind,” Quinney said of his impending historic debut. “I’m just focused on playing tonight and enjoying it.”

