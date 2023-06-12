Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history

The average purchase price ahead of tonight’s Game 5 is 1,107 percent more expensive than the Knights regular-season average purchase price, making it the most expensive game in team history.

Fans looking to be part of potential Las Vegas sports history — witnessing the Golden Knights hoist the Stanley Cup in person — will need to plunk down a small fortune to do so.

TickPick noted the average purchase price ahead of tonight’s Game 5 is $1,377, or 1,107 percent more expensive than the Knights regular-season average purchase price ($114), making it the most expensive game in team history.

The least-expensive ticket to Tuesday’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick on Monday was listed at $805 for a standing room-only option in Hyde Lounge. That ticket is listed as having “no view” in its description.

The least expensive seated ticket on TickPick is advertised at $1,400 in Section 209, Row C.

The most expensive purchase for the game was for two tickets on the glass in Section 6 that totaled $30,392 for the pair.

TickPick’s average list price for tickets to Game 5 was at $2,443, with 1,116 tickets available as of Monday morning.

TicketIQ noted that the average list price on its secondary market for Game 5 is $2,447, which is up 33 percent since the start of the series.

The cheapest ticket that features an assigned seat is $1,480, which is up 36 percent since the beginning of the series.

“Much of these increases have occurred in the last 24 hours,” TicketIQ said in a statement.

Once the Knights took a 3-1 series lead Saturday, demand for tickets to the potential championship-winning game skyrocketed on StubHub.

“Vegas has become synonymous with sports over the past few years,” said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. “Fans are no doubt excited for the elevated fanfare that comes with hockey culture in Vegas — since their team’s win on Saturday, ticket sales for Game 5 have jumped over 145 percent on StubHub.”

On StubHub the cheapest seated ticket was listed at $1,247 (before taxes and fees) in Section 212, Row Q, with a ticket in Section 225, Row K noted to have sold earlier in the morning for $1,251 before taxes and fees.

GameTime, a ticket marketplace focused on last-minute buyers, noted its cheapest ticket on Monday morning was at $1,453, taxes and fees included, with its most expensive listing noted at $13,858.

The series as a whole has been a hit on StubHub, with sales for Games 1-5 outselling final sales for Games 1-5 last year by 25 percent and the number of tickets have outpaced last year by more than 60 percent, StubHub said.

