Game 7 referee to officiate Golden Knights-Sharks game Thursday

Dan O’Halloran was one of the two referees who gave the Golden Knights’ Cody Eakin a five-minute major in the third period last season, leading to San Jose’s overtime victory.

Sharks center Joe Pavelski (8) lays on the ice after getting hit by Knights center Cody Eakin (out of frame) in the third period of game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Dan O’Halloran, one of the two referees in Game 7 of a Western Conference quarterfinals series between the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks in April, will be one of the two refs for Thursday night’s game between the teams at T-Mobile Arena, according to Scouting the Refs.

Game 7 was notable for the controversial major penalty call on Knights center Cody Eakin that led to a Sharks comeback victory in overtime. The NHL expanded video review to include major penalties as the result of the call.

O’Halloran did not move on to the second round of the playoffs after the controversy. He previously had not missed a conference final round in more than a decade, according to Scouting the Refs, including officiating the 2010-17 Stanley Cup Final.

