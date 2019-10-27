GAME DAY: Golden Knights expected to make changes against Ducks

The Golden Knights look to bounce back from an “embarrassing” defeat when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) looks for an open pas against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Opening faceoff is 5 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights (7-5-0, 14 points) are coming off a 6-1 loss to Colorado on Friday that coach Gerard Gallant termed “a total no-show.”

“We need to be a desperate team here,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “We’re a good team and we believe that. Anaheim has definitely been surprising this year, and they have a good team, a fast team, so we have to be ready.”

The Knights did not hold a morning skate Sunday and no official lineup information will be available until two hours before opening faceoff.

Nicolas Roy could draw into the lineup for the first time based on Saturday’s practice. He was centering the fourth line, with Tomas Nosek skating on the left wing with the third line.

Roy, who was acquired from Carolina in the offseason as part of the Erik Haula trade, appeared in seven career NHL games for the Hurricanes over two seasons. He has yet to record a point.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was mercifully pulled from Friday’s blowout with 7:24 remaining in the second period and is expected to be named the starter against the Ducks.

The Knights are 3-3 at home; their fourth regulation loss at T-Mobile Arena last season didn’t come until Jan. 10.

Anaheim (7-5-0, 14 points) is fresh off an impressive 5-2 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday that halted a three-game losing skid and makes the final stop on its four-game road trip.

Goaltender Ryan Miller turned away 35 of 37 shots for the Ducks to keep No. 1 goaltender John Gibson fresh for the Knights.

Gibson is 4-5 with a 2.22 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

Under first-year coach Dallas Eakins, the Ducks rank second in the league in goals allowed per game (2.17). The Knights have been limited to three or fewer goals in their past six outings.

Forward Jacob Silfverberg (six goals, three assists) and defenseman Hampus Lindholm (no goals, nine assists) share the team lead in scoring with nine points.

The Ducks are without defenseman Josh Manson and forward Ondrej Kase, each of whom were injured Thursday at Dallas. Anaheim acquired defenseman Erik Gudbranson from Pittsburgh on Friday and he debuted against Colorado.

The Knights are 7-1 all time against Anaheim, including a 4-0 record last season. The Ducks’ lone victory came Feb. 19, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena.

“They’ve got some young kids in their lineup; they injected that,” Gallant said. “They’re playing good. They’ve got a new coach and they’re playing hard and they’re competing every night. They’re a lot faster team than they were last year.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Cody Glass

William Carrier-Nicolas Roy-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Jake Bischoff-Deryk Engelland

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

