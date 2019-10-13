GAME DAY: Golden Knights face new-look Kings on road

The Golden Knights play the second game of a back-to-back Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.

LOS ANGELES — The Golden Knights play the second game of a back-to-back Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights are coming off a 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday that saw each member of the fourth line (William Carrier, Tomas Nosek and Ryan Reaves) score.

“We are looking forward to it, it’s going to be a tough game. L.A. had a real good game (Saturday), so they’ll be at a high (Sunday),” coach Gerard Gallant said following the game Saturday. “We’ll be ready for the game. Should be a good hockey game. They’re playing really well this year.”

The Knights (3-2-0) did not have a morning skate and no lineup information is available until two hours before opening faceoff.

Gallant is seeking his 250th career victory as an NHL coach (249-199-48-4).

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 15 of his 33 saves in the second period against the Flames and is 3-1 with a 2.16 goals-against average and .930 save percentage in five appearances.

Right wing Mark Stone tops the Knights with eight points (three goals, five assists) after he produced a goal and an assist in the victory over Calgary, his fourth multipoint game. Stone is one assist shy of 200 for his career.

Center Paul Stastny scored his first goal Saturday after returning to his spot between Stone and left wing Max Pacioretty.

The Knights finished 2-2-1 last season against Los Angeles.

The Kings (2-2-0) defeated Nashville 7-4 on Saturday for the 1,000th win in franchise history. Dustin Brown had three points, and Anze Kopitar extended his points streak to four games with a goal and an assist.

Los Angeles is playing an aggressive, wide-open style under new coach Todd McLellan and is second in the league in goals (4.5) and shots (37.3) per game.

The Kings also are allowing 5.25 goals per game, tied for last overall with Minnesota.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Valentin Zykov-Cody Eakin-Cody Glass

William Carrier-Tomas Nosek-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Nic Hague-Deryk Engelland

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

