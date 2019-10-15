GAME DAY: Golden Knights face test from high-scoring Predators

The Golden Knights open a two-game homestand Tuesday when they host the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) works to make a play under pressure from Nashville Predators center Nick Bonino (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights (4-2-0, 8 points) enter with a two-game winning streak after sweeping a back-to-back against Calgary and Los Angeles.

“Hopefully a continuation from the last two games,” said coach Gerard Gallant, who collected his 250th career coaching victory on Sunday against the Kings. “We played good, solid hockey and that’s what we have to do again tonight.

“Obviously we’re playing against a real good team. Their defense is real, real active. They’ve got some good skill back there, so we’ll have to pay attention to that. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing the last couple games.”

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will start in net for the Knights and carries a 4-1-0 record with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.

With 443 career victories, Fleury is two wins from tying Terry Sawchuck for seventh on the all-time list.

Center Paul Stastny has been on a scoring tear since returning to the second line with three goals and two assists in the past two games. Left wing Max Pacioretty has five points (one goal, four assists) in that span.

Defenseman Shea Theodore is set to play in his 200th career NHL game.

“The last couple of games, our decisions with the puck were definitely better, and it shows,” Knights left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “We just have to keep going that way.”

Nashville (3-2-0, 6 points) have been off since Saturday’s wild 7-4 loss at Los Angeles, when the Predators scored three times in the third period to tie the game before giving up three goals in the final minute (including two empty-netters).

Left wing Rocco Grimaldi, who missed the previous two games with a lower-body injury, is expected to return and skate on the fourth line. Daniel Carr, a member of the Knights’ organization last season, was put on waivers Tuesday.

The Predators have scored 23 goals, the most through their first five games of a season in franchise history, and rank first in the league at 4.6 goals per game.

Center Matt Duchene leads the Predators in scoring with nine points (two goals, seven assists) and has at least one point in every game this season.

Center Ryan Johansen (2-5-7) and left Filip Forsberg (4-3-7) also have five-game point streaks.

Nashville did not announce its starting goaltender, though Pekka Rinne (3-0, 3.00 GAA, .894 SP) is projected to get the nod.

“They’re deeper offensively,” Marchessault said. “I think they’re good overall everywhere. Has to be a top team in the West(ern Conference) and a good challenge for us.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Valentin Zykov-Cody Eakin-Cody Glass

William Carrier-Tomas Nosek-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Nic Hague-Deryk Engelland

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

