GAME DAY: Golden Knights look to measure up with Boston Bruins

The Golden Knights and Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins put their unblemished records on the line Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights look to remain undefeated when they host the Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

“It’s all about consistency for us,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “We’ve got to be good against them, because they have the offensive power to make you pay. They’re a better team than San Jose, I think. It’s a real challenge for us.”

The Knights (2-0-0) swept a home-and-home series with San Jose, outscoring the rival Sharks by a combined 9-2.

Right wing Mark Stone produced one goal and three assists in the two games. He is three assists shy of 200 for his career.

Fourth-line center Tomas Nosek had two goals and an assist in the Knights’ 5-1 victory at San Jose on Friday.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will start and carries a 1.00 goals-against average and .965 save percentage in his two starts.

The Knights were winless (0-1-1) against the Bruins last season, losing 4-1 in Boston on Nov. 11 and 3-2 in a shootout at home Feb. 20.

“They play the game the right way every night,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “I can look around the league and say there’s some more talented lineups. But the way they play the game, and the way they come and compete every night, they buy into their system. And I think that’s why they’ve been so successful as an organization.”

Boston (2-0-0), which lost in the Stanley Cup Final to St. Louis, is midway through a four-game road trip to start the season. The Bruins are coming off a 1-0 victory over Arizona on Saturday, as goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 35 stops in the shutout.

Tuukka Rask, who allowed one goal in the season-opening victory at Dallas, was announced as the Bruins starting goaltender against the Knights.

The Bruins’ top line of center Patrice Bergeron, left wing Brad Marchand and right wing David Pastrnak produced one goal in the first two games and will present a challenge for the Knights defense, which is without Nate Schmidt (lower body injury).

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Cody Glass-Mark Stone

Brandon Pirri-Paul Stastny-Valentin Zykov

William Carrier-Tomas Nosek-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Nic Hague-Deryk Engelland

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

