GAME DAY: Golden Knights look to rebound against Red Wings

DETROIT — The Golden Knights complete their four-game road trip when they meet the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

Opening faceoff is 2 p.m. Pacific time, and the game will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights (9-6-3, 21 points) are playing the second game of a back-to-back after losing 5-2 to league-leading Washington on Saturday. They have lost two straight games.

“We have to get ready for (Sunday),” coach Gerard Gallant said following the loss to the Capitals. “You have to get on the plane, be a little (ticked) off tonight and get ready for tomorrow. That’s the NHL.”

The team did not hold a morning skate and no official lineup information is available until two hours before opening faceoff, although Malcolm Subban is expected to start in net.

Left wing Max Pacioretty has goals in two straight and three of his past four games.

The Knights rank 16th in the league in scoring at 2.89 goals per game and have scored three or fewer goals in 10 of their past 12 games. They own a minus-1 goal differential.

Special teams should be a factor, as the Knights’ power play matches up with Detroit’s league’s worst penalty kill (67.2 percent).

Detroit (5-12-1, 11 points) sits last in the Atlantic Division and owns the league’s worst record by points percentage.

In their last outing, the Red Wings knocked off Boston 4-2 behind a goal and an assist from Robby Fabbri, who was acquired in a trade with St. Louis on Wednesday.

The Red Wings rank last in the league in offense at 2.17 goals per game and defense (3.89 goals allowed per game). They are led in scoring by Anthony Mantha with 17 points (10 goals, seven assists).

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Cody Glass

William Carrier-Nicolas Roy-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Goaltender

Malcolm Subban

