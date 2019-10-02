GAME DAY: Golden Knights, Sharks clash in season opener

The Golden Knights begin the regular season Wednesday, as they host rival San Jose at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) against the San Jose Sharks during an NHL preseason hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects a shot from the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Opening faceoff is 7:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

“There’s no surprises tonight,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “We know this team, they know us. We’ve played them enough the last couple of days and the last couple months. It should be fun. But it’s exciting to get the season going.”

Center Cody Eakin was ruled out for the opener with an upper-body injury, paving the way for rookie Cody Glass to make his NHL debut.

Glass was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 draft and would be the first player drafted by the Knights to appear for the club in an NHL game. He took line rushes during Wednesday’s morning skate between left wing Max Pacioretty and right wing Mark Stone.

“I felt like they did a really good job with my development, kind of made me the player I am today,” Glass said. “Now that I’m at this point, it’s crazy. It’s not too long ago that I just got drafted, so it’s kind of a fun thing to look back on.”

Marc-Andre Fleury was announced as the starter in net for the Knights, who won both preseason matchups against the Sharks by a combined score of 8-2. Sunday’s exhibition finale featured 114 penalty minutes between the clubs.

San Jose’s Evander Kane was ejected for abuse of officials and suspended three games by the NHL on Tuesday. He can appeal the ruling.

With Kane expected to be unavailable, Sharks coach Peter DeBoer shuffled his lines and put rookie forwards Danil Yurtaykin and Lean Bergmann in top-six roles.

This is the first of two consecutive games between the teams, with the rematch taking place Friday at San Jose.

The Sharks eliminated the Knights during a memorable seven-game Western Conference quarterfinal series in April, adding fuel to the rivalry.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Cody Glass-Mark Stone

Brandon Pirri-Paul Stastny-Valentin Zykov

William Carrier-Tomas Nosek-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Jon Merrill-Shea Theodore

Nick Holden-Deryk Engelland

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

