GAME DAY: Golden Knights, Sharks meet for first time since Game 7

Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo, left, tries to pass the puck while under pressure from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jake Bischoff, center, and center Reid Duke during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights center Patrick Brown, lower left, passes the puck while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings center Michael Eyssimont, right, as Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague watches during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Samuel Fagemo, right, passes the puck as he falls, while Vegas Golden Knights left wing Curtis McKenzie skates behind him during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jimmy Schuldt, right, moves the puck while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Oscar Dansk, right deflects a shot as Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo reaches for the puck during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo, right, celebrates a goal by right wing Dustin Brown as he skates around Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jake Bischoff during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights center Reid Duke, left, falls as Los Angeles Kings center Akil Thomas goes after the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights center Patrick Brown, left, and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson compete for the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, below, falls as he passes the puck while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Golden Knights face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in the first meeting between the bitter rivals since Game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.

Opening faceoff is 5 p.m. at SAP Center, and the game will be televised on KTNV-13.

This is the first of two matchups in the preseason, and the teams play back to back to open the regular season.

The Knights are undefeated in three exhibition games, including Thursday’s 3-2 come-from-behind overtime victory over Los Angeles.

Jonathan Marchessault buried the winner 1:04 into overtime after Curtis McKenzie and Mark Stone scored in the final 5:54 to erase a two-goal deficit.

The Knights have outscored their preseason opponents 14-4 and are expected to ice a strong team.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is part of the Knights’ lineup and could make his preseason debut against the Sharks.

Center Cody Eakin, whose five-minute major penalty midway through the third period was a turning point in the Knights’ loss to San Jose in Game 7, also is in the lineup.

San Jose is coming off a 6-4 loss at Calgary on Wednesday, and goaltender Martin Jones is expected to make his preseason debut.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson will not dress for the Sharks, according to coach Peter DeBoer.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards: Valentin Zykov, Cody Glass, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Cody Eakin, William Carrier, Reid Duke, Keegan Kolesar, Max Pacioretty, Brandon Pirri, Alex Tuch, Tomas Nosek

Defense: Zach Whitecloud, Brayden McNabb, Jimmy Schuldt, Jon Merrill, Nick Holden, Dylan Coghlan

Goaltenders: Dylan Ferguson, Marc-Andre Fleury

