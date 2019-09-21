84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

GAME DAY: Golden Knights, Sharks meet for first time since Game 7

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2019 - 12:58 pm
 
Updated September 21, 2019 - 1:11 pm

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Golden Knights face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in the first meeting between the bitter rivals since Game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.

Opening faceoff is 5 p.m. at SAP Center, and the game will be televised on KTNV-13.

This is the first of two matchups in the preseason, and the teams play back to back to open the regular season.

The Knights are undefeated in three exhibition games, including Thursday’s 3-2 come-from-behind overtime victory over Los Angeles.

Jonathan Marchessault buried the winner 1:04 into overtime after Curtis McKenzie and Mark Stone scored in the final 5:54 to erase a two-goal deficit.

The Knights have outscored their preseason opponents 14-4 and are expected to ice a strong team.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is part of the Knights’ lineup and could make his preseason debut against the Sharks.

Center Cody Eakin, whose five-minute major penalty midway through the third period was a turning point in the Knights’ loss to San Jose in Game 7, also is in the lineup.

San Jose is coming off a 6-4 loss at Calgary on Wednesday, and goaltender Martin Jones is expected to make his preseason debut.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson will not dress for the Sharks, according to coach Peter DeBoer.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards: Valentin Zykov, Cody Glass, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Cody Eakin, William Carrier, Reid Duke, Keegan Kolesar, Max Pacioretty, Brandon Pirri, Alex Tuch, Tomas Nosek

Defense: Zach Whitecloud, Brayden McNabb, Jimmy Schuldt, Jon Merrill, Nick Holden, Dylan Coghlan

Goaltenders: Dylan Ferguson, Marc-Andre Fleury

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Aliens invade Golden Knights practice in Las Vegas
RJ

The spectacle of Storm Area 51 activities in Nevada this weekend spilled over to City National Arena, as the Golden Knights held an alien costume contest at Friday’s practice.

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, not pictur ...
Golden Knights tickets remain top seller on StubHub
By / RJ

The Golden Knights are the top-selling NHL team the ticket exchange website StubHub for the third straight season, and outsell the second-place New York Rangers by 28 percent.