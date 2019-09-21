GAME DAY: Golden Knights, Sharks meet for first time since Game 7
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Golden Knights face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in the first meeting between the bitter rivals since Game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.
Opening faceoff is 5 p.m. at SAP Center, and the game will be televised on KTNV-13.
This is the first of two matchups in the preseason, and the teams play back to back to open the regular season.
The Knights are undefeated in three exhibition games, including Thursday’s 3-2 come-from-behind overtime victory over Los Angeles.
Jonathan Marchessault buried the winner 1:04 into overtime after Curtis McKenzie and Mark Stone scored in the final 5:54 to erase a two-goal deficit.
The Knights have outscored their preseason opponents 14-4 and are expected to ice a strong team.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is part of the Knights’ lineup and could make his preseason debut against the Sharks.
Center Cody Eakin, whose five-minute major penalty midway through the third period was a turning point in the Knights’ loss to San Jose in Game 7, also is in the lineup.
San Jose is coming off a 6-4 loss at Calgary on Wednesday, and goaltender Martin Jones is expected to make his preseason debut.
Defenseman Erik Karlsson will not dress for the Sharks, according to coach Peter DeBoer.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Forwards: Valentin Zykov, Cody Glass, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Cody Eakin, William Carrier, Reid Duke, Keegan Kolesar, Max Pacioretty, Brandon Pirri, Alex Tuch, Tomas Nosek
Defense: Zach Whitecloud, Brayden McNabb, Jimmy Schuldt, Jon Merrill, Nick Holden, Dylan Coghlan
Goaltenders: Dylan Ferguson, Marc-Andre Fleury
