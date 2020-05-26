Gary Bettman outlines format for NHL’s return-to-play plan

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman outlined the format for the expanded 24-team postseason, including details of the round-robin games involving the Golden Knights.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on a sports betting panel during the 2019 Global Gaming Expo at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Commissioner Gary Bettman outlined the format for the expanded 24-team postseason in a televised news conference Tuesday, including details of the round robin involving the Golden Knights.

The Knights are one of four teams in the Western Conference to receive a bye and will play round-robin games against St. Louis, Colorado and Dallas to determine the top four seeds.

Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia are the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference.

Bettman also said the Return to Play Committee is still discussing whether the playoffs will reseed or use a bracket.

The Knights were ranked third in the Western Conference by points percentage when the NHL season paused March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their opponent is undetermined.

The qualifying round will be best-of-five series, but the length of the conference quarterfinals and semifinals remains to be finalized by the Return to Play Committee.

The conference finals and Stanley Cup Final will be best-of-seven, Bettman said.

Bettman also revealed the first phase of the draft lottery will be June 26 with 15 clubs eligible to win the top three overall selections.

Canadian winger Alexis Lafreniere is the consensus top player in the class.

The Knights’ draft position will be determined by their finish in the postseason tournament, and the event will take place after the Stanley Cup is awarded.

The NHL sent a memo over the holiday weekend to teams and players outlining the framework for Phase Two, which would allow small group workouts at team facilities.

The 21-page document indicated the league is “targeting a date in early June” for the start of Phase Two.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a Tuesday news conference to discuss the next phase of the state’s reopening.

Bettman said formal training camps (Phase Three) will not not open prior to July 1.

