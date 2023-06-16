George McPhee speaks about Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup win — WATCH LIVE

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, general manager Kelly McCrimmon, president of hockey operations George McPhee and owner Bill Foley will speak to the media Friday about their Stanley Cup championship.

George McPhee, Golden Knights president of hockey operations, hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights won the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Knights clinched their first title Tuesday with a 9-3 win against the Florida Panthers.

