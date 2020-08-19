Gerard Gallant glad he doesn’t have to choose Golden Knights’ goalie

Former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant was a guest on the “Two Man Advantage” podcast and was asked about choosing between goalies Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against Vancouver Canucks in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Gerard Gallant is thankful he doesn’t have to decide on the Golden Knights’ starting goaltender.

The team’s former coach was a guest on the “Two Man Advantage” podcast this week and was asked about choosing between Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury.

“That’s going to be a tough one for them, there’s no doubt,” Gallant said. “Like you said, Marc’s such a popular guy and a great character guy, but as I found out, it’s all about winning. I mean, they want to win. They’re thinking they’re doing the best thing for their team, and they’re tough decisions.”

Lehner started four of the five games in the Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of the 35-year-old Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Lehner is 5-1 with a 2.44 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in the postseason. He became the second goaltender in NHL history to clinch a series against a team he played for in the same season, joining Boston’s Hal Winkler in 1927.

Fleury won both of his starts in the postseason.

“Like I said, I’m sure it’s easy to look at it from the outside and say, ‘Why isn’t Fleury playing? He’s done this and that for them,’” Gallant said. “But they’re on a path where they’re trying to win every game, and obviously they think Lehner’s the better goalie right now. It’s a tough call for them, and everybody knows that, every fan knows that.

“A thousand people ask me that question the last couple days, and I say, ‘Hey, I don’t got to make that decision anymore.’ It’s a tough decision for them down there, I’m sure. And, like I said, Marc-Andre Fleury, there’s no better person, no better guy. He’ll support the team, and that’s what he’s all about, and that’s why he’s been a good pro for so long.”

Gallant led the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season and won the Jack Adams Award for NHL coach of the year.

He established an aggressive style that resonated with the expansion club’s fans. But with the Knights out of a playoff position after 49 games this season, Gallant was fired Jan. 15 and replaced by Pete DeBoer.

Gallant, who turns 57 on Sept. 2, reportedly interviewed for the coaching opening in New Jersey before the Devils hired Lindy Ruff and said he’s ready to coach again.

The expansion Seattle Kraken, who are set to begin play for the 2021-22 season, have not hired a coach, and it’s been suggested by some observers Gallant could be a fit.

Gallant confirmed his contract with the Knights runs through July 1.

“Any team that wants to go down that route has to contact (general manager) Kelly McCrimmon and then they’ve got to get the OK to start talking to me,” Gallant said. “We’ll see what takes place down the road here, but again I’m open, I’m listening, I’m waiting. We’ll see what happens.”

Step on the clutch

Alex Tuch’s goal in the third period of Game 5 on Tuesday was his fourth career game-winner in the postseason, most in team history.

According to NHL public relations, Tuch is one of four players since 2018 with four game-winning goals, joining teammate Paul Stastny, San Jose’s Tomas Hertl and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.

