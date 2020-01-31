Gerard Gallant says he ‘never thought about getting fired’

Gerard Gallant denied there were philosophical differences between himself and the Golden Knights front office that led to his firing as coach after two and a half seasons.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks to reporters at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Gallant, who spoke to the Review-Journal on Friday morning, said he worked well with general manager Kelly McCrimmon and president of hockey operations George McPhee and that’s what made his Jan. 15 dismissal so surprising.

“We got along good. We called up players. There was no issues,” Gallant said in a phone interview. “I was stubborn a little bit at times and stuff like that, but there’s nothing towards me or Kelly or George. It was come to work. Work with your GM. That’s why I was surprised.

“I don’t know the reason totally either, but there was nothing to do anything with them demanding this or me demanding that. There was nothing like that.”

Gallant went 118-75-20 with the Knights and won the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year in 2018 after leading the expansion club to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Knights lost four straight and were out of a playoff position when Gallant was notified at the team’s hotel in Ottawa, Ontario, he was being relieved of his duties.

“I never thought about getting fired,” Gallant said. “I thought maybe we were going to have a conversation of, ‘Let’s get ’er going here. Let’s get the team going. Who are we going to call up?’ That’s what I thought it was going to be.”

