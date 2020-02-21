Gerard Gallant to serve as TSN trade deadline contributor

Former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant will join TSN in Canada as a contributor for its Monday trade deadline coverage.

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks after practice at Capital One Arena in Washington on Friday, June 1, 2018. The Golden Knights are slated to face the Washington Capitals in Game 3 on Saturday.Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Gallant, who was fired by the club Jan. 15, will appear Monday on the Canadian sports network’s “TradeCentre” show to provide analysis of the moves that take place around the league.

Gallant was a guest Friday on the “Leafs Lunch” radio show on TSN 1050 in Toronto and offered a bit of insight into the impact of the Knights’ deal for Mark Stone prior to the deadline last season.

“When we found out after practice that Mark Stone was joining our group, we were really excited and real happy obviously with the type of player we were going to get,” Gallant said. “But the big thing was it really helps your locker room. Guys on our team were so excited to add another player of that caliber.”

Gallant is not making a full-time move to TV, according to his agent, and continues to weigh his coaching options.

He was spotted this week in Montreal, and there were rumblings the former Canadiens assistant could be a candidate should the free-falling Habs choose to replace coach Claude Julien.

But Gallant squashed those rumors, telling hosts Andi Petrillo and Craig Button he was in the city with his wife for a brief vacation.

“Me and my wife are looking to get our green cards and we had an appointment there,” Gallant said. “There’s good people working in Montreal and coaching in Montreal, and nobody needs that extra stuff going around. … You go to dinner last night in Montreal and everybody’s pointing and saying, ‘What’s he doing here?’ It’s hard, especially when you go to a Canadian market like that. It makes you real uncomfortable for sure.”

Closing in

Defenseman Shea Theodore set one franchise record Thursday and is poised to smash another.

Theodore picked up his 32nd assist in the victory over Tampa Bay to break Colin Miller’s record for most assists by a defenseman set during the inaugural season.

With 20 games remaining, Theodore has 40 points, one shy of the franchise mark set by Miller in 2017-18.

Theodore’s 28 points since Dec. 1 are tied for fourth-most in the league among defensemen.

Toe pick

Defenseman Alec Martinez reached 200 career NHL points with his goal and an assist against the Lightning. But his failed celebration appears to be what Martinez will remember most from his debut.

everything about this is just graceful 🙃 pic.twitter.com/rOJkAavzIf — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 21, 2020

The former Los Angeles Kings stalwart posted a message on his Instagram account Friday thanking the city and organization for his time there. Martinez ended the post with the hashtag #toepick, an obvious reference to the face plant that followed his goal in the first period.

It’s hard to put into words after an emotional 48 hours how appreciative I am for the city of Los Angeles and the @lakings organization for taking a chance on a 20 year old kid. The love and unwavering support you’ve… https://t.co/mkzRIeWvFx — Alec Martinez (@amartinez_27) February 21, 2020

