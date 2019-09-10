Glass sacrifices production to set example for young Knights

Golden Knights prospect Cody Glass recorded one shot on goal and two assists in the first two games of the Anaheim Rookie Faceoff.

Golden Knights forward Cody Glass speaks to the media at City National Arena on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

IRVINE, Calif. — Cody Glass generated scant offensive chances for the Golden Knights in the opening two games of the Anaheim Rookie Faceoff. Part of the reason is a system change, according to coach Rocky Thompson.

“We asked the team to simplify, and Cody was doing that. He was chipping pucks in,” Thompson said. “As a coach, you don’t want your strongest players necessarily doing that, but he wanted to set an example. He wanted guys to follow it.”

Glass, the No. 6 overall pick in 2017, recorded one shot on goal and two assists in the first two games of the tournament.

He started the passing sequence that led to Dylan Coghlan’s second goal in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Colorado and added an assist on Nic Hague’s power-play tally during a 3-2 loss to Arizona on Sunday.

While Glass has rarely driven the offense for his line during the tournament, Thompson noted he’s been forced to concentrate on his play away from the puck.

“I just try to get as much trust as I can from the coaches, and they’ll put me in different situations,” Glass said. “That’s obviously not … my game, but in a small tournament like this and not much room out there, you’ve got to simplify your game and try to make the best of something that’s not really there.”

Another round

The Knights conclude the Anaheim Rookie Faceoff when they meet the host Ducks at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena.

Anaheim’s roster includes several players from last season’s American Hockey League team. San Diego lost to Chicago, the Knights’ minor league affiliate, in six games in the Western Conference final.

“I don’t know if there’s going to be a little flame there, but I’m looking forward to it,” Glass said. “It’s going to be a nice test for all the young guys, especially going against players like Sam Steel, Troy Terry. It’ll be a good test.”

The OC

There wasn’t much time for leisure while the Knights were in Orange County. But a few did manage to check out some of the sights.

Glass and Jake Leschyshyn said a group of players went for ice cream in Laguna Beach after arriving on Friday. There also was a quick excursion to Newport Beach planned for Monday once practice completed.

“I haven’t been out of the hotel myself,” Thompson said.

