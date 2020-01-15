GM McCrimmon says Gallant firing ‘best thing’ for Golden Knights

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon speaks to the media after the firing of head coach Gerard Gallant on Wednesday.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant is seen during the third period of an NHL hockey game against Vancouver Canucks in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, right, and assistant coach Mike Kelly, left, are seen during the third period of an NHL hockey game against Vancouver Canucks in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Then-San Jose Sharks' head coach Peter DeBoer directs the team during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C., Oct. 26, 2018. Deboer has been hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights, replacing coach Gerard Gallant, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Chris Seward/AP, File)

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant watches his team as play continues during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks during a press conference at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks during a press conference at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights fired coach Gerard Gallant on Wednesday and hired former Sharks coach Peter DeBoer.

Gallant led the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final their inaugural season and was named the coach of the Pacific Division All-Star team two of his three seasons. But Knights have been plagued by inconsistency all season.

They lost their fourth straight at Buffalo on Tuesday and have more losses after 49 games (24-19-6) than wins. They were out of the playoff picture as of Wednesday morning.

With DeBoer they get a proven hand to right the ship. The veteran coach, who will take over his fourth NHL team, made the Stanley Cup Final at his previous two stops: The New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks.

“We are like a lot of teams,” Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon told reporters in Ottawa. “Had real high hopes for the year, still have real high hopes for the year.

“We’re in a unique position where we’re right in the mix so this isn’t a case where the bottom fell out and we were left with no choice. I guess it was a situation more where proactively it was our belief that this is what was going to be the best thing for our organization.”

Gallant finished his Knights’ tenure with a 118-75-20 record and a Jack Adams Award (best coach) from the 2017-18 season. He was known as a players’ coach whose honesty drew the respect of those who played for him.

Assistant coach Mike Kelly was also fired. McCrimmon said no other staff changes are being made at this time.

There appears to be no love lost between Gallant and his replacement. Gallant called DeBoer a “clown” before Game 7 of the Knights’ first-round playoff series with the Sharks this spring in response to an accusation that Gallant was chirping at the Sharks’ bench during games.

DeBoer went on to win that series as part of an impressive Sharks tenure. He took the team to the Stanley Cup Final his first season — losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins — and had an overall record of 198-129-34 in San Jose.

He was fired Dec. 11 after the Sharks started 15-16-2 this season. Poor goaltending and an aging roster up against the salary cap was also to blame for San Jose’s start.

”Well I think he’s always been a coach that always has a lot of respect from his players,” McCrimmon said. “I think he relates well with players. He’s an intelligent guy.

” (His) teams have always been very strong (on) special teams. He’s been to the Stanley Cup Final with two different teams. He’s enjoyed a lot of success in the National Hockey League as a coach. I think with this opportunity he’ll continue to do that.”

