Goalies giving Knights needed spark on road trip

Carter Hart and Akira Schmid have done their part to give the Golden Knights a successful road trip, which continues Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill, left, greets goaltender Akira Schmid after the team's win against the Anaheim Ducks during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) stops the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart spits during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

The Golden Knights are on their best stretch since the start of the season. Health has played a factor in that.

So has goaltending.

The Knights (14-6-9) have gotten quality starts from Carter Hart and Akira Schmid over the last four games. They’ve earned points in Hart’s three starts, while Schmid has a shutout in his one.

There’s a case to be made for either one to start Thursday when the Knights face the Philadelphia Flyers (16-9-3) at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Knights were expected to go with a platoon approach, alternating between Hart and Schmid, but Hart made his second straight start Tuesday in the 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders.

Hart could start against his former team, which would be his third straight, but that would mean Schmid will have gone over a week since his last start.

“We talked to Carter about the week ahead, so that’s the plan we came up with,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Schmid will get back in there. We’ve got two more this week. I think they’ll each play one, and we’ll go from there.”

A former second-round pick of the Flyers in 2016, Hart went 96-93-29 in parts of six seasons in Philadelphia.

His last start with the Flyers came Jan. 20, 2024, when he allowed five goals on 15 shots against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Knights need one point to finish above .500 for the road trip, which started with wins over the New Jersey Devils on Friday and New York Rangers on Sunday.

The trip ends Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

“We tied the game late Sunday against the Rangers, same thing (Tuesday),” left wing Ivan Barbashev said. “Hopefully we get two points (Thursday) in Philly. We’re pretty positive.”

Both playing well

Hart has exceeded expectations. The Knights have played well in front of him, and he’s made the saves to give them a chance.

He’s read plays well and hasn’t looked out of position. The only gaffe Hart can be credited for was misplaying the puck in the second period of his first start against Chicago on Dec. 3 that led to a Tyler Bertuzzi goal.

Hart can’t even be shouldered the blame for Tuesday.

Two of New York’s goals were one-timers by center Bo Horvat, who has one of the quickest releases in the NHL.

The other two were because of broken coverage defensively, once in front of the net and the other down the left side.

Hart stopped all but one of the shootout attempts, while the Knights struggled to get a shot off on two of their attempts.

“I think I expected more ebbs and flows, maybe,” Cassidy said of Hart. “You may see those eventually. I won’t be surprised. I think it’s human nature when you’re out that long. He’s a good goalie. We knew that. … We’ll see if that flatlines or not.”

Afloat without Hill

Goaltending hasn’t been the issue since No. 1 netminder Adin Hill suffered a lower-body injury on Oct. 20.

The Knights have gotten solid production from all three they’ve used. The lack of run support failed top prospect Carl Lindbom in all but one of his starts.

Schmid has done all that can be asked of him, winning 10 of his 16 appearances and earning points in 14 of them.

Hart, whether it be on adrenaline or skill, has played well enough. His 0.3 goals saved above expected, according to Evolving Hockey, have him at a net positive through three starts.

Schmid, however, has been a top-20 goalie in that metric with 4.9 goals saved above expected.

Hart getting more starts than Schmid on this trip wasn’t a thought going in, but that looks like the direction it’s headed.

Whether that’s deserved or not might be evaluated on a game-by-game basis.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Flyers

When: 4 p.m. Thursday

Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)