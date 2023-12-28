Goaltender bounces back as Knights end four-game losing streak
Goaltender Logan Thompson made 32 saves and the Golden Knights snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.
Thompson earned the win just 24 hours after allowing four first-period goals in a loss to Anaheim on Wednesday. Center Jack Eichel, right wing Michael Amadio and center William Karlsson scored for the Knights (22-10-5). Center Anze Kopitar and left wing Trevor Moore scored for Los Angeles (20-8-4), which lost in regulation for just the second time all season.
