Golden Knights

Goaltender bounces back as Knights end four-game losing streak

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2023 - 1:45 pm
 
Updated December 28, 2023 - 9:42 pm
Goaltender Logan Thompson made 32 saves and the Golden Knights snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

Thompson earned the win just 24 hours after allowing four first-period goals in a loss to Anaheim on Wednesday. Center Jack Eichel, right wing Michael Amadio and center William Karlsson scored for the Knights (22-10-5). Center Anze Kopitar and left wing Trevor Moore scored for Los Angeles (20-8-4), which lost in regulation for just the second time all season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

