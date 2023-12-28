Goaltender bounces back as Knights end four-game losing streak

The Golden Knights got 32 saves from Logan Thompson and ended a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

The Golden Knights surround center Jack Eichel (9) after he scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Golden Knights fan, wearing a Santa hat, celebrates as the team takes the ice before an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) passes the puck while Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and right wing Adrian Kempe (9) surround him during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A young Golden Knights fan cheers to get on the big screen during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) watches his shot while Kings goaltender Cam Talbot (39) saves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) watches the puck in a face-off with the Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Keegan Kolesar (55) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the puck while center Jack Eichel (9), defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) keep the puck away from the Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Golden Knights cheerleader celebrates a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) get the puck away from the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) defends the net while Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) falls to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) watches the puck soar into the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and goaltender Logan Thompson (36) react after the Kings scored during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Kings celebrate a goal while Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kings right wing Alex Laferriere (78) and Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skate for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) falls to the ice while skating against -k2- during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) spits water during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kings goaltender Cam Talbot (39) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) readies for the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) readies for the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Goaltender Logan Thompson made 32 saves and the Golden Knights snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

Thompson earned the win just 24 hours after allowing four first-period goals in a loss to Anaheim on Wednesday. Center Jack Eichel, right wing Michael Amadio and center William Karlsson scored for the Knights (22-10-5). Center Anze Kopitar and left wing Trevor Moore scored for Los Angeles (20-8-4), which lost in regulation for just the second time all season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.