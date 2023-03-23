Goaltender exits early again in Golden Knights’ win
The Golden Knights defeated the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, but goaltender Logan Thompson left the game early.
Center Nicolas Roy scored a game-winning goal in his first appearance since Feb. 21, and the Golden Knights defeated the Calgary Flames 3-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.
Goaltender Logan Thompson made his first start since Feb. 9 for the Knights but didn’t finish the game. He exited the crease with 6:07 left.
Right wings Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio also scored for the Knights, who won their sixth straight road game.
Left wing Milan Lucic and center Nazem Kadri scored for the Flames.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
