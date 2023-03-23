54°F
Golden Knights

Goaltender exits early again in Golden Knights’ win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2023 - 11:52 am
 
Updated March 23, 2023 - 8:52 pm
Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, left, is checked by Calgary Flames forward Mikael Bac ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, left, is checked by Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, left, checks Calgary Flames forward Walker Duehr ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, left, checks Calgary Flames forward Walker Duehr during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault, right, has his shot grabbed by Calgary Flam ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault, right, has his shot grabbed by Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson, right, is checked by Calgary Flames forward Dill ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson, right, is checked by Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden, right, is checked by Calgary Flames forward Milan Lu ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden, right, is checked by Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Albera, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, right, checks Calgary Flames forward Trevor L ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, right, checks Calgary Flames forward Trevor Lewis during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Albera, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev, bottom, is checked by Calgary Flames defenseman Ni ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev, bottom, is checked by Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Albera, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Center Nicolas Roy scored a game-winning goal in his first appearance since Feb. 21, and the Golden Knights defeated the Calgary Flames 3-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

Goaltender Logan Thompson made his first start since Feb. 9 for the Knights but didn’t finish the game. He exited the crease with 6:07 left.

Right wings Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio also scored for the Knights, who won their sixth straight road game.

Left wing Milan Lucic and center Nazem Kadri scored for the Flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

