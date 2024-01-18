Goaltender getting comfortable at key time for Knights

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson is starting to feel more confident at a time when his injury-ravaged team needs to rely on him.

“I’ve started to feel like myself again,” Thompson said. “I think I’ve felt good in the crease since probably the Winter Classic game (Jan. 1). Hopefully I can just keep that going.”

The numbers back Thompson up. He’s allowed just seven goals his last four starts. He gave up 20 the five outings before that stretch.

Thompson is coming off a win against Nashville on Monday and will look to carry that momentum into the Knights’ matchup with the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

The team is placing a lot on the 26-year-old Alberta native’s shoulders. Thompson’s platoon mate Adin Hill continues to deal with a lower-body injury, so the Knights’ only other goaltending options are young prospects.

The team also needs him to deliver when he’s in net because its injury-ravaged lineup isn’t scoring in bunches.

Thompson isn’t focused on that, however. He just wants to do his job.

“I’m not going to put any more pressure on myself,” Thompson said. “I’ve been in this spot before. It takes me back to my first year coming up when we had a lot of bodies out. It’s the same thing except that everyone has a lot more experience now. We’ve got a pretty deep group here and I think we’re going to be fine. We just have to work that much harder, but we’ve got it in this group. Everyone is ready to accept the challenge.”

Thompson has been up to the task of late.

He’s stopped 116 of the 123 shots he’s faces his last four games for a .943 save percentage.

“I think he’s been real good lately,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “The workload is a good opportunity for him. I think he wants it and I think he’s feeling good about his game. So I think both those parts are coming together at the right time. We’re leaning on him and I think he wants to be leaned on.”

The Knights know Thompson is capable of more than just keeping them in games. He can win some for the team as well.

Thompson was an All Star last season after a tremendous start. He was injured after the break, which led to Hill being the primary starter for the Knights’ Stanley Cup run.

Hill should return soon to give the team more of a rotation. But it’s Thompson’s net for now. And Cassidy doesn’t want his netminder trying to cover up for all the Knights’ absences on his own.

“He just has to be the best version of himself and we’ve seen him at that,” Cassidy said. “We’ve seen that he can be on top of his game and give us good results. We’re not surprised when he’s on. Quite frankly, most of the good teams have that at that position and we’re going to be no different. If you don’t get it, you’re going to have to score a lot. He’s given it to us, so we don’t have to score a ton to win.”

The Knights’ 2-1 overtime win against Boston on Jan. 11 was a perfect example. So was Monday’s 4-1 win against Nashville, which featured an empty-net goal with 19 seconds remaining.

“There’s going to be some nights like that and hopefully he recognizes that as well,” Cassidy said. “Early in the year, I think we scored five goals a lot, so you could put a goal behind you. It’s a little harder for us to score right now. I think players recognize that at every position. There’s just an understanding of what’s required.”

Thompson has narrowed his focus in order to do that. He’s not thinking about how much the rotation will change when Hill returns. He’s not contemplating how much better the offense will be when the team is back at full strength.

“There’s going to be ups and downs. That’s just part of life,” Thompson said. “I think we’re finding our way again and just looking forward to the Rangers tomorrow.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.