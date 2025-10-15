Goaltender leaves after 1st period of Golden Knights’ win over Flames
Goaltender Akira Schmid replaced injured Adin Hill after the first period, and the Golden Knights rallied for a victory over the Calgary Flames.
Goaltender Akira Schmid replaced an injured Adin Hill after the first period Tuesday, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 4-2 win over the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.
Schmid stopped all 19 shots he faced in relief of Hill, who allowed two goals on 10 shots before departing with what the team said was a lower-body injury.
Center Jack Eichel scored twice, including the go-ahead goal 6:38 into the third period. He cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second period and has four goals and nine points in four games.
Defenseman Kaeden Korczak tallied the tying goal 4:11 into the third period. Center Tomas Hertl added an empty-net goal as the Knights scored four straight goals to earn their first win in regulation this season.
Forwards Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman had first-period goals to give Calgary a 2-0 lead. The Knights have allowed the first goal in each of their four games.
Hill appeared to be injured less than eight minutes into the first period. He took a shot up high from Calgary right winger Matt Coronato and lost his mask in the process. Play continued and the rebound came out to Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who unloaded a slap shot that hit Hill and dropped him awkwardly to the ice.
Hill remained in the game but was not on the Knights’ bench for the start of the second period.
The Knights were without defenseman Noah Hanifin for the third straight game due to an undisclosed injury. Left winger Cole Reinhardt made his season debut in place of Brett Howden, who is day to day with a lower body injury.
The Knights open a three-game homestand against Boston on Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.