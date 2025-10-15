Goaltender leaves after 1st period of Golden Knights’ win over Flames

Goaltender Akira Schmid replaced injured Adin Hill after the first period, and the Golden Knights rallied for a victory over the Calgary Flames.

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, left, and Reilly Smith, right, check Calgary Flames' Matt Coronato during second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel, left, scores on Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf during second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Akira Schmid, right, stops a shot as Calgary Flames' Matt Coronato looks on during second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jeremy Lauzon, front, checks Calgary Flames' Adam Klapka during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill keeps his eye on the puck during first period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill, left, stops a shot from Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill, center, falls to the ice after losing his mask as Calgary Flames' Matvei Gridin reaches to help him during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Cole Reinhardt, left, and Calgary Flames' Adam Klapka battle for the puck during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, left, checks Calgary Flames' MacKenzie Weegar during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, right, checks Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman during second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Cole Reinhardt, right, leaps over Calgary Flames' Joel Farabee, bottom left, as Colton Sissons looks on during second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Goaltender Akira Schmid replaced an injured Adin Hill after the first period Tuesday, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 4-2 win over the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Schmid stopped all 19 shots he faced in relief of Hill, who allowed two goals on 10 shots before departing with what the team said was a lower-body injury.

Center Jack Eichel scored twice, including the go-ahead goal 6:38 into the third period. He cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second period and has four goals and nine points in four games.

Defenseman Kaeden Korczak tallied the tying goal 4:11 into the third period. Center Tomas Hertl added an empty-net goal as the Knights scored four straight goals to earn their first win in regulation this season.

Forwards Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman had first-period goals to give Calgary a 2-0 lead. The Knights have allowed the first goal in each of their four games.

Hill appeared to be injured less than eight minutes into the first period. He took a shot up high from Calgary right winger Matt Coronato and lost his mask in the process. Play continued and the rebound came out to Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who unloaded a slap shot that hit Hill and dropped him awkwardly to the ice.

Hill remained in the game but was not on the Knights’ bench for the start of the second period.

The Knights were without defenseman Noah Hanifin for the third straight game due to an undisclosed injury. Left winger Cole Reinhardt made his season debut in place of Brett Howden, who is day to day with a lower body injury.

The Knights open a three-game homestand against Boston on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

