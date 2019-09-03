Golden Edge podcast: Around the NHL in 30 minutes
Review-Journal reporters Ben Gotz and David Schoen take listeners around the NHL in 30 minutes on the latest edition of the Golden Edge podcast.
Want to know how the other 30 teams in the NHL stack up with the Golden Knights?
Review-Journal reporters Ben Gotz and David Schoen take listeners around the league in 30 minutes on the latest edition of the Golden Edge podcast.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.