Golden Edge podcast: Around the NHL in 30 minutes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2019 - 12:57 pm
 

Want to know how the other 30 teams in the NHL stack up with the Golden Knights?

Review-Journal reporters Ben Gotz and David Schoen take listeners around the league in 30 minutes on the latest edition of the Golden Edge podcast.

