Golden Knights’ 1st coach gets job in Kontinental Hockey League

Former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant has been named the coach of the Shanghai Dragons of the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia.

New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant, center top, looks on during the first period of Game 7 against the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, May 1, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Gerard Gallant is returning to hockey.

The Golden Knights’ first coach has been named the coach of the Shanghai Dragons of the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia, it was announced Wednesday.

Gallant was announced as the Dragons’ coach in an AI-produced video that portrayed Gallant as Raiden, the legendary protagonist from the Mortal Kombat video game franchise.