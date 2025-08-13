Golden Knights’ 1st coach gets job in Kontinental Hockey League
Former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant has been named the coach of the Shanghai Dragons of the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia.
Gerard Gallant is returning to hockey.
The Golden Knights’ first coach has been named the coach of the Shanghai Dragons of the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia, it was announced Wednesday.
Gallant was announced as the Dragons’ coach in an AI-produced video that portrayed Gallant as Raiden, the legendary protagonist from the Mortal Kombat video game franchise.
THE MASTER IS HERE pic.twitter.com/0hAK9XYzuU— Shanghai Dragons (@shadragons) August 13, 2025