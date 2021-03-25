Golden Knights’ 1st-round pick to play in NCAA tournament

Michigan right wing Brendan Brisson will be the highest Golden Knights’ draft pick to play in the event when the Wolverines meet Minnesota-Duluth on Friday.

Michigan's Brendan Brisson (19) skates down the ice during an NCAA college Big Ten hockey tournament game against Ohio State, Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Hockey’s own version of March Madness gets started Friday.

The NCAA men’s tournament is back on after a year off, and Golden Knights fans have reason to be excited. The team’s 2020 first-round pick is taking part.

Michigan right wing Brendan Brisson, whose father, Pat, is one of the NHL’s top agents, will be the highest Knights’ draft pick to play in the event when the Wolverines meet Minnesota-Duluth at 1 p.m. Friday on ESPNU.

The 19-year-old has had a successful freshman season and will try to extend it.

“Since he’s been here at Michigan, he’s really grown,” Wolverines coach Mel Pearson said. “He’s got a great shot. Great vision on the ice. Really understands the game, so now he’s got to make sure he brings that each and every night and plays with some defensive awareness and some grease.”

Pearson said Brisson had some “growing pains” at first, but his game took off after playing in the World Junior Championship. He was mainly a depth forward for Team USA, averaging 10:32 of ice time, but scored two goals in seven games for the gold medal winners.

That helped his confidence when he came back to Michigan.

“He belonged on that world stage with those players,” Pearson said. “Even though he was drafted in the first round, even though he had a great year in Chicago (in juniors) last year, I think he was still looking for affirmation as a player that he definitely belonged there.”

Brisson, who wasn’t available for comment, has 21 points in 24 games, tied for the seventh-most among freshmen, and his 10 goals are tied for the sixth-most. His lethal one-timer has been a huge weapon at the collegiate level.

If he keeps adding other layers to his game, he will make the Knights look smart for taking him 29th overall.

“He’s been fantastic,” Pearson said. “Playing with more of an edge. Playing a more complete game without giving up or sacrificing any of his offensive capabilities.”

Other Knights prospects in the tournament:

— Pete DiLiberatore, a 2018 sixth-round pick, and Quinnipiac will meet Minnesota State at 1 p.m. Friday. The junior defenseman is an excellent puck mover and has 19 points in 28 games.

— Isaiah Saville, a 2019 fifth-round pick, has been Omaha’s primary goaltender for two seasons. The sophomore has a 2.86 goals-against average and .912 save percentage this year.

— Ryder Donovan, a 2019 fourth-round pick, is a depth forward for high-powered Wisconsin. The sophomore has eight points in 54 games.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.