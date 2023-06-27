Golden Knights’ 2023-24 regular-season schedule released

The Knights will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 against the Seattle Kraken, closing out the NHL’s season-opening tripleheader on ESPN with a banner-raising ceremony.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends the net from Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg (21) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights’ 2023-24 schedule release video — inspired by the final scene and end credits of the movie “The Hangover” — was in many ways fitting.

The team now knows exactly how long they have to recover from their Stanley Cup celebrations before getting back to work.

Hey guys, you ready to let the dogs out? And by dogs, we mean the 2023-2024 schedule 😜 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/gQUlmGzGtk — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 27, 2023

The Knights will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 against the Seattle Kraken, closing out the NHL’s season-opening tripleheader on ESPN with a banner-raising ceremony. That’s not the only highlight of their schedule, released by the league Tuesday.

The Knights will take part in the NHL’s marquee regular-season event — the Winter Classic — when they play the Kraken at noon New Year’s Day at the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park. It will be the team’s second outdoor game after losing 3-2 to Colorado at Edgewood Tahoe Resort on Feb. 20, 2021.

The Knights will play the 82nd and final game of their seventh regular season April 18 against the Anaheim Ducks. Other key dates include their Nevada Day game Oct. 28 and a Saint Patrick’s Day matchup with New Jersey on March 17.

The team will be out of town the entire week leading up to Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 18, but it will play Minnesota at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 12 the day after Allegiant Stadium hosts Super Bowl LVIII.

The Knights will play on consecutive days 11 times next season after doing so only seven times a year ago. Their longest homestand is five games from Jan. 11-20, and they have two five-game road trips.

Full broadcast information has yet to be announced, but the majority of the games will air on local station KMCC-34 through the Knights’ new television partnership with Scripps Sports. It should be available on cable, satellite and over-the-air TV, giving fans the option of watching the team play for free.

The Knights will also continue to air games on the radio at KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).

A limited number of season-ticket memberships are available for purchase starting at $55 per game in the upper level of T-Mobile Arena. They can be bought until July 9, at which point season-ticket pricing will increase 5 percent for all memberships.

More information on season-ticket packages can be found at nhl.com/goldenknights/tickets/full-season. Details on single-game tickets have yet to be announced.

Here is the team’s full schedule, with all times Pacific:

