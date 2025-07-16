Golden Knights’ 2025-26 season opener announced

The Golden Knights will open the 2025-26 season against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 8 at T-Mobile Arena. The game will be the debut of right wing Mitch Marner.

How will the NHL’s new CBA affect the Knights?

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy instructs his players against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights will open the 2025-26 season against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 8 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Pacific Division showdown will also mark the official Knights debut of right wing Mitch Marner, who signed an eight-year, $96 million deal with the team July 1.

The rest of the Knights’ schedule, along with the other 31 teams, will be unveiled at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This will be the second time the Knights and Kings begin the new season against each other. The Knights defeated the Kings 4-3 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2022, in coach Bruce Cassidy’s first game with the team.

Captain Mark Stone scored the game-winning goal with 26 seconds remaining.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.