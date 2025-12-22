Golden Knights’ 3rd-period rally comes up short in loss to Oilers

The Golden Knights nearly rallied from a four-goal deficit Sunday but lost to the host Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

‘It’s not easy’: Knights looking for help with centers injured

Tune into this new radio station for Golden Knights games

3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Slow start too much to overcome vs. Flames

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl (48) and Edmonton Oilers' Curtis Lazar (20) battle for the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart (79) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25), Zach Hyman (18) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrate after a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), Connor McDavid, second from right, and Evan Bouchard (2) celebrate after a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate after a goal as Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) skates past during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' goalie Connor Ingram (39) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart (79) looks on as the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates after a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' goalie Connor Ingram, center, makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev, front right, checks Edmonton Oilers' Ty Emberson (49) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Edmonton Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin (92) battle for the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights turned a four-goal deficit into one in the third period, but lost 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Sunday.

The Knights trailed 4-0 with 12:15 left in the second period following Oilers forward Zach Hyman’s goal.

Tomas Hertl ended the shutout at the 12:59 mark of the frame.

Pavel Dorofeyev and Mitch Marner scored within 1:57 of each other to cut it to 4-3 early in the third, but the Knights couldn’t find the tying goal.

Goaltender Carter Hart made 17 saves for the Knights (16-8-10), who lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season.

The Knights were swept in their Western Canadian back-to-back. They lost 6-3 to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.