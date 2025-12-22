Golden Knights’ 3rd-period rally comes up short in loss to Oilers
The Golden Knights turned a four-goal deficit into one in the third period, but lost 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Sunday.
The Knights trailed 4-0 with 12:15 left in the second period following Oilers forward Zach Hyman’s goal.
Tomas Hertl ended the shutout at the 12:59 mark of the frame.
Pavel Dorofeyev and Mitch Marner scored within 1:57 of each other to cut it to 4-3 early in the third, but the Knights couldn’t find the tying goal.
Goaltender Carter Hart made 17 saves for the Knights (16-8-10), who lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season.
The Knights were swept in their Western Canadian back-to-back. They lost 6-3 to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
