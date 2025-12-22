54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ 3rd-period rally comes up short in loss to Oilers

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Edmonton Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin (92) batt ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Edmonton Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin (92) battle for the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev, front right, checks Edmonton Oilers' Ty Emberso ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev, front right, checks Edmonton Oilers' Ty Emberson (49) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers' goalie Connor Ingram, center, makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knigh ...
Edmonton Oilers' goalie Connor Ingram, center, makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates after a goal against the Vegas Golden Knig ...
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates after a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart (79) looks on as the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal d ...
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart (79) looks on as the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers' goalie Connor Ingram (39) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights d ...
Edmonton Oilers' goalie Connor Ingram (39) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate after a goal as Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) ...
Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate after a goal as Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) skates past during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), Connor McDavid, second fro ...
Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), Connor McDavid, second from right, and Evan Bouchard (2) celebrate after a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25), Zach Hyman (18) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrat ...
Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25), Zach Hyman (18) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrate after a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart (79) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during se ...
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart (79) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl (48) and Edmonton Oilers' Curtis Lazar (20) battle ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl (48) and Edmonton Oilers' Curtis Lazar (20) battle for the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
More Stories
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Slow start too much to overcome vs. Flames
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the third period of the game ...
Tune into this new radio station for Golden Knights games
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) looks on after making a pass during the third period ...
Knights without 2 key players for quick Canadian road trip
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) passes the puck as New Jersey Devils left wing Paul ...
‘It’s not easy’: Knights looking for help with centers injured
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2025 - 7:43 pm
 

The Golden Knights turned a four-goal deficit into one in the third period, but lost 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Sunday.

The Knights trailed 4-0 with 12:15 left in the second period following Oilers forward Zach Hyman’s goal.

Tomas Hertl ended the shutout at the 12:59 mark of the frame.

Pavel Dorofeyev and Mitch Marner scored within 1:57 of each other to cut it to 4-3 early in the third, but the Knights couldn’t find the tying goal.

Goaltender Carter Hart made 17 saves for the Knights (16-8-10), who lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season.

The Knights were swept in their Western Canadian back-to-back. They lost 6-3 to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES