Golden Knights’ 8-game win streak ends in loss to Kings
Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar scored twice in the first period, and the Golden Knights had their eight-game win streak snapped Sunday in a 4-1 loss at T-Mobile Arena.
Shea Theodore scored the lone goal for the Knights.
Kings goaltender Cal Petersen made 42 saves, outdueling counterpart Marc-Andre Fleury, who lost for the first time in six starts with his gold pads.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
