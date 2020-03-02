Golden Knights’ 8-game win streak ends in loss to Kings

Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar scored twice in the first period, and the Golden Knights had their eight-game win streak snapped Sunday in a 4-1 loss at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) cannot make a save on a goal by Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11), not seen, in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 1, 2020. Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23), Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) look on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) cannot make a save on a goal by Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (22) in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 1, 2020, as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) tries to defend. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) cannot make a save on a goal by Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11), not seen, in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 1, 2020. Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23), Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) look on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates his goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 1, 2020, as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) skates away. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11), back left, celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 1, 2020, as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) skate away. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on a shot by Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 1, 2020, as Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) tangles with Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen (40) in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 1, 2020, as Los Angeles Kings left wing Nikolai Prokhorkin (74) tries to stop Martinez. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and Los Angeles Kings left wing Austin Wagner (51) crash along the boards in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar scored twice in the first period, and the Golden Knights had their eight-game win streak snapped Sunday in a 4-1 loss at T-Mobile Arena.

Shea Theodore scored the lone goal for the Knights.

Kings goaltender Cal Petersen made 42 saves, outdueling counterpart Marc-Andre Fleury, who lost for the first time in six starts with his gold pads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.