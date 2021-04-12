Golden Knights acquire Blackhawks forward ahead of trade deadline

The Golden Knights acquired forward Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of Mondays noon trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

Chicago Blackhawks center Mattias Janmark, right, is defended by Nashville Predators center Luke Kunin during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Blackhawks center Mattias Janmark (13) shoots the puck against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

LOS ANGELES — The Golden Knights acquired forward Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of Monday’s noon trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

Janmark to Vegas. Vegas 2nd to Chicago. Flip VGK 3rd for Hawks 5th next year. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

Janmark would provide additional depth to the Knights bottom-six forwards. He has 10 goals and 19 points in 41 games for the Blackhawks.

All signs point to Mattias Janmark ending up in Vegas.

Hearing that the Blackhawks and Golden Knights still working on the details. Not done yet but headed that way if both teams can finalize it. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2021

The Knights reportedly will give up their second-round pick in 2021 and exchange a third-round pick in 2022 for Chicago’s fifth in that draft.

Janmark played his first four seasons with Dallas and helped the Stars eliminate the Knights in the Western Conference Final.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

