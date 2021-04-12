75°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights acquire Blackhawks forward ahead of trade deadline

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2021 - 10:22 am
 
Updated April 12, 2021 - 10:22 am
Chicago Blackhawks center Mattias Janmark, right, is defended by Nashville Predators center Luk ...
Chicago Blackhawks center Mattias Janmark, right, is defended by Nashville Predators center Luke Kunin during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Blackhawks center Mattias Janmark (13) shoots the puck against the Dallas Stars during ...
Chicago Blackhawks center Mattias Janmark (13) shoots the puck against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

LOS ANGELES — The Golden Knights acquired forward Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of Monday’s noon trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

Janmark would provide additional depth to the Knights bottom-six forwards. He has 10 goals and 19 points in 41 games for the Blackhawks.

The Knights reportedly will give up their second-round pick in 2021 and exchange a third-round pick in 2022 for Chicago’s fifth in that draft.

Janmark played his first four seasons with Dallas and helped the Stars eliminate the Knights in the Western Conference Final.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

