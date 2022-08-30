101°F
Golden Knights acquire goaltender from Sharks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2022 - 5:05 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) battles for the puck against San Jose Shar ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks goaltender Adin Hill (33) in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

The Golden Knights acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks for a 2024 fourth-round pick, the team announced Monday.

Hill, 26, was 10-11-1 with a .906 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average last season. He has one year left on his contract with a $2.175 million cap hit.

Hill joins a goaltending group that includes Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit, who is recovering from offseason hip surgery. Robin Lehner is expected to miss the season because of double hip surgery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

