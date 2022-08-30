Golden Knights acquire goaltender from Sharks

The Golden Knights acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks for a 2024 fourth-round pick. He has one year left on his contract with a $2.175 million cap hit.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks goaltender Adin Hill (33) in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

The Golden Knights acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks for a 2024 fourth-round pick, the team announced Monday.

Hill, 26, was 10-11-1 with a .906 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average last season. He has one year left on his contract with a $2.175 million cap hit.

Hill joins a goaltending group that includes Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit, who is recovering from offseason hip surgery. Robin Lehner is expected to miss the season because of double hip surgery.

