Golden Knights acquire Robin Lehner, Nick Cousins

The Golden Knights made a move to upgrade their goaltending for the playoffs, trading for Chicago’s Robin Lehner ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Cousins (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scores past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Chicago. The Golden Knights won 2-1. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

To acquire Lehner, the Knights sent backup goalie Malcolm Subban, a second-round pick and 19-year-old defense prospect Slava Demin to the Blackhawks, according to multiple reports.

Really exited to join Vegas. Going to be a ride. Can’t wait to get there but please no drums at the airport I’m shy… — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) February 24, 2020

In a separate deal, the Knights added depth up front, sending a 2021 fourth-round pick to Montreal for Nick Cousins.

Lehner is 16-10-5 with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in 33 appearances.

The 28-year-old native of Sweden was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy last season after he posted a 2.13 goals-against average and .930 save percentage for the New York Islanders.

Lehner detailed his addiction and mental health issues in a September 2018 story for The Athletic during training camp and forged a close relationship with the Islanders’ fan base.

He won the 2019 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.

But Lehner did not re-sign in New York and went to Chicago on a one-year, $5 million deal. He will be an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Cousins has nine goals and 22 points in 58 games playing mostly on the third line for the Canadiens.

The 26-year-old will be a restricted free agent after the season.

Subban is 9-7-3 with a 3.18 GAA and a .890 SP in his third season backing up Marc-Andre Fleury.

Subban made 25 saves in the Knights 6-5 overtime victory Sunday at Anaheim but allowed two goals in the final 2:56 of regulation.

He has allowed four or more goals in four of his past five outings and couldn’t earn the trust of the coaching staff. Subban appeared in five games since Dec. 27, and one of those starts came when Fleury was unable to play against St. Louis due to illness.

Demin was selected in the fourth round in 2018 and is a sophomore at the University of Denver.

