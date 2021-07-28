Golden Knights acquire scoring help by trading defenseman

The Knights acquired right wing Evgenii Dadonov from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Nick Holden and a 2022 third-round pick.

Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, bottom, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Golden Knights’ Nick Holden celebrates his goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights added some scoring help before NHL free agency opened Wednesday.

Dadonov, 32, has scored 25 or more goals three times in his career. He has 104 goals in 335 NHL games. He has two years remaining on his contract with a $5 million average annual value.

