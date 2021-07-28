91°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights acquire scoring help by trading defenseman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2021 - 8:59 am
 
Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender ...
Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, bottom, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Golden Knights’ Nick Holden celebrates his goal during the third period of Game 1 of an ...
Golden Knights’ Nick Holden celebrates his goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights added some scoring help before NHL free agency opened Wednesday.

The Knights acquired right wing Evgenii Dadonov from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Nick Holden and a 2022 third-round pick.

Dadonov, 32, has scored 25 or more goals three times in his career. He has 104 goals in 335 NHL games. He has two years remaining on his contract with a $5 million average annual value.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

