Golden Knights acquire scoring help by trading defenseman
The Knights acquired right wing Evgenii Dadonov from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Nick Holden and a 2022 third-round pick.
The Golden Knights added some scoring help before NHL free agency opened Wednesday.
Dadonov, 32, has scored 25 or more goals three times in his career. He has 104 goals in 335 NHL games. He has two years remaining on his contract with a $5 million average annual value.
