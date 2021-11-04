Golden Knights acquire star center in blockbuster trade

The Golden Knights filled their need for an elite center, acquiring three-time all star Jack Eichel from Buffalo early Thursday.

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) is shown during the second period of an NHL game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Buffalo, N.Y., in this Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Washington. The Capitals won 3-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) defends Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders defeated the Sabres 3-2. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

FILE - Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel is shown during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia, in this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, file photo. Eichel is scheduled to address the media during an end-of-season session on Monday, May 10, 2021, for the first time since being sidelined by a herniated disk in March. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)

The Golden Knights filled their need for an elite center, acquiring three-time all star Jack Eichel from Buffalo in a blockbuster deal that was completed early Thursday.

To land the 25-year-old standout, the Knights sent a package to the Sabres that includes forward Alex Tuch, prospect Peyton Krebs, a conditional first-round draft pick in 2022 and a second-rounder in 2023. The Knights also receive Buffalo’s third-round pick in 2023 as part of the trade.

The Knights were willing to make the move despite Eichel’s $10 million salary cap hit and uncertainty over his health.

Eichel is sidelined with a herniated disk in his neck and feuded with the Sabres’ organization for months over how to treat the injury, preferring to undergo an artificial disk replacement surgery. That procedure never has been performed on an NHL player, and the Sabres recommended Eichel receive a fusion surgery.

Under NHL collective bargaining agreement, teams have the final say on the treatment of injuries.

The medical standoff drew the attention of Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, who spoke out in defense of Eichel in early October.

By making the trade, the Knights are indicating they will approve Eichel’s disk replacement surgery, which comes with a two- to three-month recovery period.

Eichel was the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft behind Connor McDavid and spent one season at Boston University before jumping to the NHL.

He signed an eight-year, $80 million contract extension in 2017 and was named the Sabres’ captain before the 2018-19 season at age 21.

Eichel posted a career-high 82 points in 77 games that season and was 10th in the league with 78 points (36 goals, 42 assists) in 68 games when the 2019-20 schedule was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eichel was hurt March 7 when he was checked into the end boards by Casey Cizikas of the New York Islanders, ending his injury-plagued season.

He missed the final 33 games and finished with two goals and 18 points. In his postseason exit interview, Eichel said there was a “disconnect” between him and the team about how to treat his neck injury.

That led to a monthslong dispute that saw Eichel fire his agent and hire Pat Brisson, the father of Knights 2020 first-round pick Brendan Brisson, to help broker a trade to a team that would sign off on his artificial disk replacement surgery.

Eichel failed his physical at the start of training camp and was stripped of the captaincy by the Sabres in September.

The native of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, is a five-time 20-goal scorer and appeared in three straight All-Star Games from 2018 to 2020.

He is signed through 2025-26, and the no-movement clause in his contract kicks in after this season, according to CapFriendly.com.

Tuch was labeled as the “X-factor” for the Knights by coach Pete DeBoer thanks to his speed on the wing and ability to play to play up and down the lineup.

He underwent offseason shoulder surgery and was expected to be out until around the All-Star break in February, but was a key contributor for the Knights the past four seasons.

Tuch had 18 goals and 33 points in 55 games last season and had a career-high 20 goals and 52 points in 2018-19. During his career with the Knights, Tuch posted 61 goals and 139 points in 255 games.

Krebs was the Knights’ top prospect and 2019 first-round pick. He didn’t score in nine appearances this season and has one assists in 13 career NHL games.

