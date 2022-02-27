66°F
Golden Knights activate goaltender from injured reserve

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2022 - 3:58 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90, left) talks with head coach Peter DeBoer duri ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90, left) talks with head coach Peter DeBoer during practice at City National Arena on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Goaltender Robin Lehner was activated from injured reserve Sunday, according to the NHL media website.

Lehner missed the past five games with an upper-body injury he sustained Feb. 9 in a 6-0 loss at Calgary. The Knights went 1-3-1 with Lehner unavailable.

In 34 appearances, Lehner is 19-13-1 with a 2.86 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

The Knights host San Jose on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Goaltender Logan Thompson, who earned his first NHL win on Feb. 20 over San Jose, was reassigned to Henderson to make room for Lehner.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

